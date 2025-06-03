Ukraine's SBU is currently conducting an operation to destroy the Kerch Bridge using submarine drones.

The 19km-long bridge connecting occupied Crimea to Russia has been vital for Russia's ability to maintain occupation of the Crimea peninsula and must be destroyed in order to liberate Crimea.

A Ukrainian submarine drone with a massive warhead reached the bridge at 4:44am on June 3rd, 2025. However, the single-use underwater barrier protected the pillar supports from the explosion. Ukraine now needs to hit the same spot to damage the now-exposed pillar supports.

More drones are currently attacking the bridge to clear the protective barriers and expose the pillars for further detonation.

Ukraine is likely using the Marichka submarine drones for the attack.

Part of the underwater anti-drone barrier surrounding the pillar supports flew up 40m into the air and landed on top of the bridge.