The Racecar Driver

The Racecar Driver

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Sabrina Haake's avatar
Sabrina Haake
Jun 3, 2025

Really proud of Ukraine! Really disgusted, embarrassed and outraged at Trump's cowardice! Zelensky gives Americans hope in the face of fascism!

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Alexandra Marshall's avatar
Alexandra Marshall
Jun 3, 2025

UK infrastructure week is lit!

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