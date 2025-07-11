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The Burden of a Failed Empire
From the Peace of Riga to Volhynia: How a former colonizer rewrote its history to play the perpetual victim
Jun 26
•
Igor Sushko
144
35
36
July 2025
President Trump swept by the Wind of Change
In a matter of days, Trump called out Putin as a bullshitter, decided to sanction Russian oil across the world, and is aggressively increasing military…
Jul 11, 2025
•
Igor Sushko
13
1
2
June 2025
Complete interview of President Zelensky in Kyiv - June 7th, 2025 (English subtitles)
We translated the complete 49-minute interview to English. ABC News has only released small segments.
Jun 9, 2025
•
Igor Sushko
8
4
🚨 BREAKING: Ukraine is attacking the Crimean Bridge with submarine drones
The Kerch Bridge connects Russia to occupied Crimea, vital for Russian military logistics and resupply.
Jun 3, 2025
•
Igor Sushko
46
3
14
Operation Spiderweb: Ukraine inflicts catastrophic damage to Russia's Nuclear Triad strategic bomber fleet across 3 timezones
Over 40 aircraft used by Russia to bombard Ukrainian cities with 2,000 cruise missiles over the past 3 years were hit by 117 trojan attack drones…
Jun 1, 2025
•
Igor Sushko
44
3
8
April 2025
Why Ukraine Fights
by Col. John Spencer
Apr 15, 2025
24
1
8
February 2025
6 Essential Security Guarantees for Ukraine
Former senior advisor to Putin, Andrei Illarionov identifies and explains the conditions necessary to achieve lasting peace in Ukraine
Feb 24, 2025
•
Igor Sushko
20
1
5
Russian Strategic Calculations and Negotiation Posturing in the War on Ukraine
Putin will not stop until he faces defeat on the battlefield or achieves his grand ambitions to conquer central Europe
Feb 3, 2025
•
Igor Sushko
21
6
January 2025
☢️ Defend Ukraine — or Risk the Mother of All Nuclear Blowbacks
Ceding Ukrainian territory to Russia will trigger global nuclear proliferation, risking humanity’s survival.
Jan 25, 2025
•
Igor Sushko
23
8
Russian Classified Military Information Leaked
The Russians gave away technical manuals and other secrets including minefield maps to the North Koreans and have lost custody over the classified…
Jan 24, 2025
•
Igor Sushko
21
5
The United States Should Make Putin Beg for Negotiations
The path is obvious once we finally dismiss Putin's nuclear blackmail and overcome our irrational fear of Russia's collapse
Jan 22, 2025
•
Igor Sushko
97
12
30
December 2024
Russian soldiers follow orders to execute their own wounded in Ukraine
Meanwhile, a Russian military medic caught surgically implanting shrapnel on soldiers so they can avoid combat & get huge WIA payouts.
Dec 10, 2024
•
Igor Sushko
11
4
© 2026 Igor Sushko
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